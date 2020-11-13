Votes still being counted in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – More than a week after the General Election, votes are still being counted in Hinds County.

The Resolution Board is taking on the task of counting solely absentee ballots. They started with more than 18,000 ballots, and they have reduced that number to 5,000 ballots. They are working to make sure votes are counted in a timely manner.

The board said there are 12 precincts left to count.

