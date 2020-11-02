Voting safely in Mississippi amid the coronavirus pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Election day has many people worried about the coronavirus, especially now that some counties are not enforcing a mask mandate.

Health officials said there is a great concern of a possible surge in COVID-19 cases for those who have yet to exercise their right to cast a ballot.

Depending on where you are in Mississippi, masks are encouraged at the polls but not required. Voters can not be turned away or denied the right to vote if not wearing a mask.

When there is no guarantee that the people around you will wear a mask, a local doctor said you should have a plan for a safer voting experience.

Dr. Timothy Quinn, with Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland, said, “maybe use a piece of cloth between your hand and the door or you can even wear gloves to try to limit contact. Try to keep your hands below your neck at all times.”

Governor Tate Reeves and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs are encouraging Mississippi voters to wear a mask when they go to vote.

When evaluating a voter’s photo ID, poll managers may ask the voter to step back six feet and briefly lower their face covering.

The Secretary of State’s Office is providing PPE to all counties to help slow the spread of the virus.

