Voting wait time at St. Joseph in Gluckstadt almost three hours

Voters in Gluckstadt waiting up to three hours in line at St. Joseph’s Church on November 3, 2020 (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — At St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gluckstadt, voters considered themselves lucky if their wait was only 90 minutes.

But if you were not lucky it could take up to three hours.

Voters said that although waiting in line was a little hectic, once they got inside everything ran smoothly and that it has to be done.

“They got us in and out,” said Latesha Burroughs. “They told us exactly what to do. Everything was really well organized.”

“You gotta exercise your right to vote,” said Tierra Farrar.

Sarah Runnels from Gluckstadt saidthat she heard through the grapevine that getting there between nine and 10 would be the most ideal time to get in and out. It was not the case.

“I was rather shocked when I came in and started back out at Gluckstadt Rd.” Runnels said. “I got a pen and a sticker out of it and I voted!”

As Phedra Bennett arrived she said she knows she has a long way to go, but that the wait is worth it.

“It’s worth it to get out and share your opinion and vote,” Bennett said. “Just get out and be a part of what’s going on here in Mississippi today.”

Some of the other voters said that a fair amount of people gave up and left the polls after an hour, but there were still hundreds of people in line.

