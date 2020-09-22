Waitr doubles delivery zones, extends hours in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Waitr announced it doubled the range of its delivery zones for restaurant food in Jackson. The app is also extending delivery hours in the area.

Effective immediately, customers can use Waitr beginning at 7:00 a.m. through 11:00 p.m. on weekdays, with the closing time extended until 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Delivery areas now reach as far as 10 miles away from certain restaurants, which in some cases is double the prior reach. In total, Waitr has 375 partners in the Jackson area from which to choose.

“We’ve heard from many customers that their favorite restaurant was across town and therefore too far away. Now, with the expanded service, they’ll have easy access to more of their favorite foods,” said Stephanie Miller, market manager for Waitr.

