Waitr expands food ordering services to Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Waitr, an online food ordering app, has expanded its service to customers in Brookhaven.

The Brookhaven expansion announcement comes as Waitr has reinforced its commitment to the local Jackson community over the past six months, implementing several initiatives around customer and restaurant service including no-contact delivery offerings for all orders.

As a part of its debut, Waitr has launched a free delivery special in Brookhaven. For customers’ first-time usage through Tuesday, February 9, food will be delivered free by using the promo code “BROOKHAVEN” at checkout.

Waitr is currently looking for drivers in Brookhaven. Those interested can apply at https://waitrapp.com/become-a-driver.