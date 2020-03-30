Breaking News
Wall Street pushes higher, led by surging health care stocks

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks are higher on Wall Street Monday, led by health care companies. The S&P 500 was up more than 2% in midday trading. European markets were mixed after erasing earlier losses.

Asian indexes fell, but not nearly as much as they have in the brutal swings that have rocked investors over the last month. The price of oil fell 5% to $20 a barrel, and Treasury yields fell.

Trading was hesitant around the world as investors try to assess whether global authorities can do enough to nurse the economy through the damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

