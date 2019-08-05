Waller weighs in from the campaign trail

Byron Brown caught up with former Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller who is spending the last few hours of election eve calling voters in key counties.

The issues have been debated, hands shaken and miles traveled during the spring and summer. Now it’s up to various camps to turn out the vote. And with a sizeable chunk of undecided voters, GOP candidates for Governor aren’t taking anything for granted.

Waller says he feels confident his camp has been able to close in on the ten-point lead separating him from Lt. Governor Tate Reeves. Campaign volunteers were furiously called supporters to make sure people show up to the polls.