Walmart Death Threats: New, unrelated arrests made in 3 states following massacre

HARLINGEN, Tex. (WJTV)- Two people have been arrested after they allegedly made death threats against people in Florida, Texas and Missouri, at three Walmart stores, over the weekend.

Florida authorities arrested 26-year-old Richard Clayton, saying he threatened to kill or harm people on social media.

Texas police say they arrested a man for a threat against a walmart in Harlingen on Saturday.

The threats and arrests appear to be unrelated to one another and come shortly after a gunman fatally shot 22 people at the El paso Walmart last weekend.

