Walmart extending closing time to 11 p.m. at most stores

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Walmart is expanding its closing time from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. at most of its stores nationwide, the retail store announced Friday.

Walmart had reduced its hours in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, store hours were 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

As of Nov. 14, closing time will be 11 p.m.

In August, most Walmart stores expanding the closing time to 10 p.m. Before the vobid-19 pandemic, many stores were open 24 hours a day.

“Starting November 14, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 7 AM to 11 PM until further notice.” said Walmart on Twitter

Starting November 14, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 7 AM to 11 PM until further notice. This will give customers more time to shop and help us disperse traffic throughout the day. Stores with more reduced hours will keep current hours of operation. pic.twitter.com/mNFDhtWej8 — Walmart (@Walmart) October 23, 2020

LATEST STORIES: