Walmart hosts free wellness event across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- In order to start the new year off promoting a healthy lifestyle, Walmart hosted free wellness services across Mississippi Saturday to help customers save money and live better in 2020.

Walmart is also on a mission to help customers stay away from the flu. According to the CDC, flu activity is high in the U.S. and is expected to continue for weeks. It also reports Mississippi had a high number of flu-like cases in December 2019.

More than 170 million flu vaccines have been distributed this flu season, but that’s just over half of the U.S. population. The CDC recommends everyone six months and older get a flu shot. It’s not too late to get your flu shot from Walmart during this event.

Pharmacy Manager Bernard Hill said it is the perfect time to receive flu shots since flu season is active and vaccines are available at Walmart.

“The flu is a pretty active season right now so we still are promoting those flu vaccines and any other immunizations that they may need.”

Along with affordable flu shots, Walmart is also offering free health screenings, other low-cost immunizations and an opportunity to talk with a local pharmacist and other health and wellness professionals. Services include:

Low-cost flu shots and immunizations

Free Health Screenings: Total Cholesterol, Glucose, Blood Pressure, BMI and Vision (locations with a vision center)

Giveaways

Wellness demos

Since 2014, Walmart has conducted more than 4.4 million free screenings during the quarterly events. These screenings have helped customers discover underlying issues like high blood pressure and diabetes that they now can manage – and in some cases, these screenings have saved customers’ lives