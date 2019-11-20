Walmart invites customers to “Join the Journey”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Walmart is inviting customers to “Join the Journey” as the Frozen sequel hit theatres later this week.

On Saturday, Walmart stores across the metro will have multiple activities available in stores which includes Frozen 2 treats and goodies.

The events last from noon until 4 p.m.

The participating stores from this area include the following:

5341 Highway 25, Flowood, MS 39232

314 Sgt. S. Prentiss, Natchez, MS 39120

527 Lake St, Hazlehurst, MS 39083

960 Brookway Blvd, Brookhaven, MS 39601

1625 Simpson Hwy #49, Magee, MS 39111

127 Grandview Blvd, Madison, MS 39110

2711 Greenway Dr, Jackson, MS 39204

2150 Iowa Blvd, Vicksburg, MS 39180

950 Highway 80 E, Clinton, MS 39056

220 Veterans Memorial Dr, Kosciusko, MS 39090