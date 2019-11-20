Walmart invites customers to “Join the Journey”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Walmart is inviting customers to “Join the Journey” as the Frozen sequel hit theatres later this week.
On Saturday, Walmart stores across the metro will have multiple activities available in stores which includes Frozen 2 treats and goodies.
The events last from noon until 4 p.m.
The participating stores from this area include the following:
- 5341 Highway 25, Flowood, MS 39232
- 314 Sgt. S. Prentiss, Natchez, MS 39120
- 527 Lake St, Hazlehurst, MS 39083
- 960 Brookway Blvd, Brookhaven, MS 39601
- 1625 Simpson Hwy #49, Magee, MS 39111
- 127 Grandview Blvd, Madison, MS 39110
- 2711 Greenway Dr, Jackson, MS 39204
- 2150 Iowa Blvd, Vicksburg, MS 39180
- 950 Highway 80 E, Clinton, MS 39056
- 220 Veterans Memorial Dr, Kosciusko, MS 39090
- 815 S Wheatley St, Ridgeland, MS 39157