Walmart removing state flag from Mississippi stores

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to The Commercial Appeal in Memphis, Walmart will no longer display the Mississippi state flag in its stores.

The state flag features the Confederate battle emblem. There’s been a recent push to change the flag amid protests for racial justice throughout the United States.

