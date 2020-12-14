Walmart, Salvation Army team up for virtual holiday giving in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During the holidays, Walmart and the Salvation Army work together through two iconic giving programs – the Red Kettle and Angel Tree campaigns. Walmart has partnered with the Salvation Army to give these impactful campaigns a new virtual platform this season.

In addition to dropping spare change into those famous red kettles outside the store, customers who shop Walmart online and in the Walmart app can now round up their total to the nearest dollar amount – with those leftover pennies being donated to The Salvation Army, supporting its mission to make the season a little brighter for families. Customers can keep adding change to the virtual red kettles through December 31, 2020. Donations are distributed by the Salvation Army based on the donor’s billing zip code and benefit The Salvation Army location serving that community.

Customers have for years also sponsored local children whose wish lists have adorned Angel Trees at the front of the store. Walmart customers can simply visit The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program , pick the Salvation Army they wish to support and purchase gifts for local children on the registry. The virtual Angel Tree will continue online through December 18, 2020.

“We believe in being more than just a retailer; we believe in being an integral part of the local communities where our stores, clubs and facilities exist,” said Elizabeth Willett, director of strategic initiatives, Walmart. “We are endlessly inspired by the generosity our customers show, and proud to use our scope and scale to make it even easier for them to give, especially during this difficult year.”

