Walmart, Sam’s Club announce relief effort for Hurricane Laura victims

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WJTV) – With the damage from Hurricane in Louisiana and southwest Texas, Walmart, Sam’s Club, and the Walmart Foundation are committing up to $2.5 million in cash and in-kind product donations to organizations leading response and recovery efforts.

According to Walmart, the funds and product donations will support relief efforts in the area through four non-profits already active in the response, including the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, SBP USA (Saint Bernard Project), American Red Cross, and the Salvation Army. In addition to aid for these organizations, the company is donating more than 600,000 bottles of water to the Louisiana Governor’s Office on Homeland Security and local nonprofits to support impacted communities.

“Hurricane Laura has significantly impacted our associates, customers, and the communities we call home, leaving many without power and basic services that may not return for weeks,” said Dan Bartlett, executive vice president of corporate affairs for Walmart Inc. “Our hearts go out to those affected, and we gladly leverage our resources to assist where needed.”

In addition, Walmart and Sam’s Club are also supporting evacuees in Texas, providing phone charging stations in the Lake Charles area, and hosting food relief organizations in a store parking lot in Louisiana.

