Walmart stores offered free wellness services statewide

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Walmart stores across Mississippi helped customers save money and live healthier by providing free health services and resources Saturday afternoon.

All of the stores that included pharmacies were able to give customers screenings of total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, BMI and even vision screenings for some.

In addition to heart health information, the company offered low-cost flu shots and immunizations, an opportunity to speak with local pharmacists, giveaways and wellness demonstrations.

Walmart has provided over 4 million free screenings across the nation since 2014.