Walmart to host free wellness event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Walmart will offer free wellness services and resources across Mississippi to help customers.

Along with affordable flu shots, Walmart will offer free health screenings, other low-cost immunizations and an opportunity to talk with a local pharmacist and other health and wellness professionals.

Services include:

Low-cost flu shots and immunizations

Free Health Screenings: Total Cholesterol, Glucose, Blood Pressure, BMI and Vision (locations with a vision center)

Giveaways

Wellness demos

The event will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at all Mississippi Walmart stores.