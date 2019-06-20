Walmart to pay $138M over Brazil corruption

FILE – This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. Walmart is rolling out next-day delivery on its most popular items, raising the stakes in the retail shipping wars. The nation’s largest retailer says Tuesday, May 13, 2019, it’s been building its own network of more […]

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) – Walmart has agreed to pay a $138 million criminal penalty to settle a Justice Department claim that it and a Brazilian subsidiary violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

The settlement was reached Thursday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

Court documents state that the Brazilian subsidiary made $527,000 in payments to an intermediary known as the “sorceress” for her ability to expedite construction permits.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a call and emails seeking comment.

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission, companies including Halliburton, Anheuser-Busch InBev, JPMorgan and Panasonic Corp. have all reached multimillion settlements under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act since 2016.

Walmart reported $3.84 billion in profit in its most recent quarterly earnings.