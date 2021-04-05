Walmart’s campaign to support Mississippi Food Network

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Walmart and Sam’s Club kicked off the annual Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign. The campaign benefits Feeding America.

In Jackson, the campaign will help support Mississippi Food Network through a partnership with Walmart and Sam’s Club suppliers, customers and members. This year’s campaign will run in store and online from April 5 to May 3.

“Jackson has faced a number of challenges this past year and we have worked hard to serve our neighbors in their time of need. Walmart and Sam’s Club are longstanding partners in the fight to end hunger,” Mississippi Food Network CEO Charles H. Beady, Jr., said. “Mississippi Food Network is grateful for Walmart, Sam’s Club and their suppliers, members and customers for their generous support of this campaign.”

Here are three ways for customers and members to participate:

Donate at check-out in stores and clubs, or at either www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.

Round-up at check-out on Walmart.com and the Walmart app.

For every participating product purchased in store or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details.

“Fighting hunger means more than just feeding people. It means helping them on a path to fulfill their potential, because nutritious food is the foundation for good health and wellbeing,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer for Walmart. “Central to our mission at Walmart is helping people live better and that includes ensuring they have access to nutritious food. In its eighth year, Fight Hunger. Spark Change. continues to provide communities a way to support local food banks alongside their neighbors, trusted brands and their local Walmart and Sam’s Club.”

To support Mississippi Food Network, customers and members shopping at Walmart and Sam’s Clubs can look for select products from these 27 participating suppliers: Abbott, Bodyarmor, Bush Brothers & Company, Campbell Soup Company, Clif Bar & Company, Ferrera Candy Company, General Mills, GoGo squeeZ, Great Value, Iovate Health Sciences, J.M. Smucker, Kellogg’s, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Kitu Coffee, Kraft Heinz, Mighty Spark, Monster Energy, PepsiCo, Post Consumer Brands, Purina, Simply Good Foods, Strong Roots, The Coca-Cola Company, The Clorox Company, This Saves Lives, Unilever and United States Nutrition.