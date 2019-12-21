Walt Grayson: A Rare Sight in Mississppi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- We have lots of wintry weather here in Mississippi- but so little of it that usually when ice forms or snow falls I grab a camera and start shooting video of it. But just none of it falls on Christmas day. Not usually, anyway.

Maybe I was too obsessed with Christmas when I was a youngster- perhaps I overanalyzed it- but it occurred to me when I was a child that a good many of our favorite Christmas songs don’t have a thing to do with Christmas- but with winter.

Jingle Bells, Winter Wonderland, Let it Snow, Baby It’s Cold Outside, and so on. Even the one Christmas song I really never get tired of hearing, “Sleigh Ride” has more to do with a birthday party at the home of farmer Gray than it does with Christmas.

But we only hear those songs during the holidays.

Yet here we have all of these pictures of Mississippi as it is only rarely seen, with snow falling and under a sheet of ice- and truth be known some of these shots were taken in December, but never on Christmas day-

But since this time of the year is the only time we really ever celebrate winter, lets do so now. In a winter wonderland- Mississippi style.

