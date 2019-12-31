Walt Grayson Exclusive: The Blue Front Cafe

BENTONIA, Miss. (WJTV)- We’re going to drop in at the Blue Front Café in Bentonia. It is a place where people from all over the world drop by all the time. It’s a hot spot even on a cold day.

The fire gets built in the make shift wood burning heater early every day at the Blue Front Café.

(Jimmy “Duck” Holmes) If I don’t get here at 7 o’clock or 6:30 is says something wrong. And I’m going to stay ‘till the last person leaves at night.

(Walt) Jimmy “Duck” Holmes is the owner of the Blue Front in Bentonia. His parents opened it the year after he was born.

(Jimmy) I pretty much grew up in here. Sleep at the house but I live here. Seriously.

(Walt) Those who keep up with these kinds of things say the Blue Front Café is the oldest original juke joint in Mississippi.

(Jimmy) I don’t argue that because I don’t research it.

(Walt) Something else Jimmy says he doesn’t research is the fact that he is pretty much the last person who plays what is known as the Bentoina style of blues. Skip James played it. This man, Jack Owens taught it to Duck.

(Jimmy) And it bothered him because he couldn’t read nor write. So he couldn’t tell me an A chord or E or whatever. It bothered him.

(Walt) Jimmy told me he didn’t start out with a desire to play the guitar. But it has taken him places he never thought he’d see- invited to play all over the world.

(Jimmy) South America, Bolivia, Canada, Europe several times.

(Walt) He may sing the blues. But the Blues has given Jimmy “Duck” Holmes a life many could only imagine, traveling to places a long way from Bentonia.

(Jimmy) The guitar got me down there.

(Walt) Not only has Mr. Holmes been all over the world as an ambassador of Mississippi and our music, people from all over the world have come to the Blue Front Café on pretty much a daily basis.

(Jimmy) All over the world. Had someone come in from Johannesburg, South Africa said he has set, put it on his schedule to come see the Blue Front a year ago.

(Walt) And another way Mr. Holmes has been all over the world- every time someone mails a letter with the Mississippi stamp on it- those are his hands- on the stamp playing his Bentonia style blues- at the Blue Front Café- Mississippi oldest juke joint- still hot after all these years.