WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Walthall County Jail inmate died.

According to Sheriff Kyle Breland, 45-year-old Bobby Michael James was taken by ambulance to the Walthall County General Hospital Monday night. James later died at the hospital. His body was then sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

James’ cause of death has not been released.