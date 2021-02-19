Walthall County Sheriff’s Office addresses manhunt rumors

WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Walthall Sheriff’s Department released a public service announcement regarding a shooting. The shooting happened on MS 27 south of the Magees Creek Bridge. Below is a message from the department via Facebook:

Rumors have it that a suspect is in the woods around this area and a manhunt is in progress. This is NOT TRUE. This is an active investigation and no further information available at this time! Walthall Sheriff’s Department

The sheriff’s office has not released any additional information about the shooting.