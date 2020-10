Wanda Evers announces Jackson mayoral bid on radio show

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wanda Evers, the daughter of the late civil rights leader Charles Evers, announced on Wednesday that she plans to run for mayor of Jackson next year.

Evers made the announcement on WMPR 90.1.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba is also expected to run. He was elected in 2017.

The Jackson mayoral election is expected to take place in June 2021.

