UPDATE: Wanted Copiah County man captured

19-year-old Shan Ray Williams II was arrested at his family home in Bay St. Louis

Shan Ray Williams II

UPDATE: Copiah County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Kendrick Mitchell says Shan Ray Williams II is now in custody after being arrested by the Bay St. Louis Police Department at his family home in Hancock County.

The Copiah County Sheriff’s Department needs your help searching for a missing fugitive.

19-year-old Shan Ray Williams II is wanted on shooting an occupied vehicle, aggravated assault, and carjacking charges.

Copiah County deputies say Williams fired a shot at a car, then stole the victims’ car on Ridgewood Lane in Hazlehurst Thursday.

Before the carjacking, Williams II was also wanted for shooting into a motor vehicle.

Wiliams II is 6’1, weighs approximately 150 pounds, and is believed to be driving a grey 2013 Chevrolet Equinox SUV with a Jefferson County license plate reading J-E-A 2-5-5-4.

Deputies believe his last known location was on Highway 28 West near Highway 547 in Hazlehurst.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Shan Ray Williams II, call the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department at 601-894-3011.