Ward 1 candidate indicted on felony warrant for false pretenses

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)-Democratic candidate Kentrell Chambers is accused of stealing five hundred dollars from a woman using a cash transfer service known as Cash app.

According to the Forrest County Circuit Court Chambers was booked at the Forrest County Jail under a felony warrant for false pretenses Monday. The allegations stem from an incident dated from March 30, 2019 in which Kentrell Deoanta Chambers, 34, was indicted on, in September 2020.

The indictment alleges Chambers acted as the Plaintiff Latasha Walters and took $500 from her account without her permission. The ward 1 candidate experienced other complications with his candidacy prior to this incident, Chambers residency in ward 1 was also challenged by incumbent councilman Jeffrey George. George suggests that Chambers filed false address information within the city limits in order to qualify, alleging that Chambers has not lived in the city limits for two years as required.

When I first ran to serve on the City Council, I committed to voters that I would always show integrity in my actions as I serve the citizens of Ward 1. That is why I have decided to move forward with a challenge to the certification of my opponent’s candidacy to run for this office. I believe the people of Ward 1 deserve a representative on the City Council that has demonstrated their commitment to investing in our community, which begins with living inside the city. This challenge is about upholding the integrity of basic election law and ensuring that everyone is following the rules that have been put in place. While I will run a full campaign and will work for the support of every voter in Ward 1, I believe that any candidate that seeks this office must be qualified to serve as defined by the laws of the State of Mississippi, said Councilman Jeffrey George.

This is the second time George and Chambers face each other for Ward 1, as Chambers has challenged George before in 2017.

The Democratic Party President Brandon Rue says he stands behind the candidate’s legitimate filing for Councilman noting proper documentation of address legitimacy which included leases dating back to 2016 in Ward 1.

A court date has not been set and bond for the defendant has not been set. If a felony conviction finds Chambers to be guilty, he will serve jail time, be fined, and will lose his right to run for City council, in addition to losing his right to vote.

Cash app has yet to comment on misuse probability on their app.