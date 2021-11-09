Ward four crime town hall

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and top law enforcement officers joined councilman Brian Grizell for a crime summit in ward 4.

The officials wanted to meet with the community to illustrate what the crime in Jackson looks like and discuss potential solutions.

Law enforcement and elected officials provided statistics and data driven numbers to paint a picture of the source of crime in the capital city.

The city leaders admitted this is a complexed issue and the solution maybe even more complicated. During the town hall it shows that the crime problem is bigger than a policing issue.

Police James Davis mentioned, “The FBI did a study; homicides are up 30 percent all across America.”

This year the city of Jackson has had over 120 homicides and according to Chief James Davis most of those cases have been solved.

James Davis added, “We’ve solved 78 of the 126 homicides. 85 percent or more are disputes in a personal relationship.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba commented, “Jackson police department has an above the national average crime solve ability rate. When crimes take place by in large, our officers are finding who committed the crime and trying to mitigate.”

However, solving the crime is just one part of the solution. Another major solution is the limited ability to house criminals.

Chief James Davis explains, “We haven’t had a misdemeanor holding facility jail since March of last year. So, what we’re witnessing is misdemeanors becoming felonies.”

The limited jail space results in officers having to field released offenders, at times leading people to taking justice into their own hands.

Chief Davis continues, So, when that individual continues to walk the streets justice happens. 85 percent of all crimes are domestic, disputes and we don’t have an answer

Mayor Lumumba says, “We’re out of space because our trial docket is not moving swiftly enough, it’s estimated that it’s about three years back on trials. Many of these cases can’t go to trial because they can’t go to trial because they haven’t finished processing evidence because the state crime lab is back on processing evidence and the medical examiner is back on processing medical examinations.”

Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler proposed working with surrounding counties to assist in housing criminals but people in the community want to see more preventive measures set in place.

Precinct commanders at the town hall said they are going to resume community meetings to keep people informed about criminal activity in their neighborhoods.