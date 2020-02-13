Warning expected to be issued for neighbors near Oktibbeha County Lake if water continues to rise

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A warning is expected to be issued Thursday evening for people living near the Oktibbeha County Lake, if the lake continues to rise.

The rain has topped the water level off at what engineers said may become emergency level. This means people nearby will need to evacuate.

Engineers and the Emergency Management Director for Oktibbeha County have been constantly monitoring the water level and the fragile dam.

Three weeks ago a slide was discovered and then another. If it levee fails, it could swamp nearby homes.

The Red Cross Emergency Shelters remains open at the First Baptist Church Outreach Center. Okitbbeha County Humane society will help board any pets.