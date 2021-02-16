Warren County authorities warn drivers to stay off roads after backup on I-20

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – In Warren County, drivers have been stuck on Interstate 20 for hours due to the ice on the roadways. Traffic has been backed up from Clay Street past Highway 61.

Authorities said the backup continues all the way to the Big Black River, and it will get worse if more people try to get out on the roads.

“What they can do is stay off the roads and stay out, because there’s really not much we can do if they continue to pile onto the road way. Because they’re just going to get stuck in traffic like everyone else. According to the EMA officer here in Warren County, I-20 pretty much for Vicksburg back to the nine mile marker east and west bound is shutdown,” said Sgt. Kervin Stewart with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP).

For motorists who must drive in winter weather conditions, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) offers these safe driving tips.