Warren County community impacted by Hurricane Delta

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands are without power in Warren County following Hurricane Delta.

Mary Griffin is one of thousands without power in the Warren County area, but her family is working to make a plan until power is restored.

“We’re trying to do some clean up right now, don’t have any power. We probably haven’t had it since yesterday around 1,” said Griffin.

“Hopefully we can hook that generator up to the fridge so we can have a little food in the house and make it as best we can with the candles.”

On Redbone Road in Vicksburg, powerful winds took down a mailbox and a tree near the location.

People who live on the other side of Ken Karyl Avenue said crews told them power won’t be restored until Monday.

Dacondra Smith’s mom lives in one of the most affected areas and she’s been working to make sure her mom will be ok.

“I had to go and get her a generator so she would have some power. This just happened not too long ago. It was bad, she had to get all these trees cut down.”

Crews will continue to work to clear roadways and restore power. They also urge neighbors to be cautious of barricades and downed power lines.

LATEST STORIES: