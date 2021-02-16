Warren County emergency crews, shelter work to help those in need

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, emergency crews in Warren County patrolled the roads and neighborhoods that were cut off from the ice storm.

Crews have assisted with stranded drivers. They said non-essential travelers should stay off the roads. They even went as far as to deliver a space heater to a woman who didn’t have one.

Essential workers who can’t take off because of the bad weather also relied on the service of the Warren County Emergency Management Agency and other authorities. Crews gave them rides to work if their cars couldn’t handle the elements.

“Hospitals and nursing homes, or long term care facilities, we’ve been able with the resources we have to help get folks to work. Now, it may not be that quick or timely. Just depends on what everybody has going on. But that’s something that we always try to provide support for. These healthcare workers and critical infrastructure, gas companies, water companies, obviously they can’t shut down just because it’s snowing outside,” explained Warren County EMA Director John Elfer.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs also extended the city’s curfew until noon on Wednesday, February 17.

The River City Rescue Mission shelter will also be open overnight. The shelter usually welcomes 25 men to give them a place to stay during hard times. Right now, they’re almost double that capacity.

Since las weekend, the shelter has opened its doors to 19 others who needed a place to stay during the cold weather. Leaders said they’re prepared to keep the extra guests until the weather warms up.

“It makes the difference between life or death, you know. If you take a man and leave him outside in 10 degree weather overnight, there’s a very good chance he’s not going to wake up in the morning. It’s also a good thing because we get to minister our brothers and sisters who are out on the streets. You know, they can come in and get a good hot meal and think about whether they want to join the program or a different direction in life,” said Wesley Storz, the assistant director of the shelter.

The River City Rescue Mission is always asking for donations, including blankets, pillows, clothes and food. Those items can be dropped off at 3705 Washington Street in Vicksburg.