Warren County leaders announce county-wide mask mandate

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Vicksburg Post, the Warren County Board of Supervisors announced a county-wide mask mandate during its August 16 meeting. The order went into effect at 12:00 p.m. on Monday and will go through September 7, 2021, at noon.

Board Attorney Blake Teller said the mandate aligns with the city of Vicksburg’s mandate to put the same rules in place outside of city limits.

The mandate requires those unable to keep six feet of distance from others outside of their household to wear a mask. This is effective in government buildings, businesses, and public facilities, regardless of for-profit or non-profit status.