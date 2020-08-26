Warren County prepares for impacts from Hurricane Laura

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The mayor of Vicksburg is confident that his city is well prepared for Hurricane Laura. Mayor George Flaggs said the city is no stranger to storms. Even though the city is not in the eye of the storm, they’ve still been making preparations and preparing for possible downed trees and power lines.

Flaggs said, “We have a lot of trees in this area, and the soil erosion will cause those trees to top over. If they hit these power lines, we have to notify Entergy, because we can’t go into those areas for fear of a live wire. Then, we will work together to get power restored as quickly as possible.”

For extra precaution, Warren County Emergency Management has placed sandbag locations in the city and the county. Emergency management crews encouraged people in to stay inside if a storm arises.

Mayor Flaggs also encouraged people to prepare and sign up for red alerts.

“We’ve got a Code Red, where we notify the residents to take cover. Based upon the announcement and at the same time, we tell the residents to be prepared. Make sure you have your emergency kit. Pay attention to all communication outlets. So that if you have to take cover, you can take cover.”

