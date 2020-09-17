Warren County Prosecuting Attorney Ken Harper rescinds resignation

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County Prosecuting Attorney Ken Harper has rescinded his resignation, according to the Vicksburg Post.
After filing to step down without reason on Monday, September 14, Harper submitted a letter to the Warren County Board of Supervisors to discontinue his request.
The Board was planning to discuss how to fill the vacant seat in an upcoming meeting, yet, the search has now halted.
Harper said he regrets “the disruption and confusion” caused. He also added that he acted “in haste” and should have talked to other people before making the decision to resign.
