Warren County supervisors vote to remove former state flag from all county facilities

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Board of Supervisors approved a measure to remove the former Mississippi state flag from all county buildings and facilities.

Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill in June to remove the flag, which bears the Confederate battle emblem.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the flag has since been removed from state buildings and most other public buildings in the county. The flag remained flying in front of the Warren County Courthouse and displayed in the supervisors’ board room.

The measure approved on Monday would order the flags to be retired to the Old Court House Museum for preservation.

LATEST STORIES: