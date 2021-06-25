Warren County to host household hazardous waste collection day

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Board of Supervisors and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality will sponsor a household hazardous waste collection day.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, the cleanup event will be on Saturday, July 17, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Sherman Avenue Elementary School parking lot.

Hazardous items that will be accepted are:

Batteries

Used motor oil

Antifreeze

Insecticides

Pesticides

Aerosols

Acids

Flammable liquids

Paint

Computer equipment

L.P. cylinders

TV’s

Fluorescent light bulbs

Ammunition

Non-hazardous waste will also be accepted, such as metals and tires. Paper shredding will also be offered.