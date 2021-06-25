Warren County to host household hazardous waste collection day

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Board of Supervisors and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality will sponsor a household hazardous waste collection day.
According to Vicksburg Daily News, the cleanup event will be on Saturday, July 17, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Sherman Avenue Elementary School parking lot.
Hazardous items that will be accepted are:
- Batteries
- Used motor oil
- Antifreeze
- Insecticides
- Pesticides
- Aerosols
- Acids
- Flammable liquids
- Paint
- Computer equipment
- L.P. cylinders
- TV’s
- Fluorescent light bulbs
- Ammunition
Non-hazardous waste will also be accepted, such as metals and tires. Paper shredding will also be offered.