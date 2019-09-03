Warren County to receive federal flood aid

Warren County has been officially added to the list of counties eligible for public assistance. According to EMA Director John Elfer says this means the county will more than likely be able to recoup hundreds of thousands of dollars spent by the county for road repairs, debris removal and overtime incurred by the sheriff’s department.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department has had personnel working around the clock in the Eagle Lake area since the officially flooded in February 2019. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says the department has expended more than 5,000 manhours with deputies working the area around Eagle Lake 24/7 for the last seven months at a cost of more than $250,000 to the county