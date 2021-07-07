Warren County woman arrested for weekend stabbing, bond set at $10K

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested in connection to a stabbing in Warren County.

According to the Vicksburg Post, Kasonya R. Jackson has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Deputies said she stabbed two people during a fight early Saturday morning at the Circle K on U.S. 80 and Mississippi 27.

When deputies arrived, they were able to disarm Jackson.

The victims were a 15-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman. The 15-year-old was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), and the woman was taken to Merit Health River Region. Both have been released from the hospital and are recovering from their injuries.

Jackson appeared in court where her bond was set at $10,000.