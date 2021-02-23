Warren County woman dies from hypothermia after slipping on ice

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Sunday, a Warren County woman died after slipping on ice outside her home on Lowery Road. According to the Vicksburg Post, the victim, 66-year-old Pearl Deckard, died from hypothermia.

The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday. Deckard was taken to Merit Health River Region where she was pronounced dead.

According to the newspaper, Warren County deputies responded to a trailer park on Lee Road after receiving a call about someone crying in distress. They searched the area north and south of the trailer park, but they did not hear any distress calls.

Deputies discussed with other authorities about getting volunteers involved when they received a call around 4:00 a.m. The call said a man found his wife unresponsive in their backyard, about a half-mile from the trailer park.

Funeral arrangements have not been set for Deckard at this time.