MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison Alderman and Public Affairs Director for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, Warren Strain, is still recovering after suffering a stroke in December 2019.

His wife, Sandra, said there are still hurdles that they are crossing. She wants to thank everyone for their outpouring of support.

A “Praying for Warren” Facebook page has been set up for people to get the latest updates on his condition.