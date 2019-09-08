Washington man could face jail time for burning bees nest

(CNN) — One Washington man was sick of hornets stinging his girlfriend, so he did what most people would do: soaked them with bug spray.

When that failed, he took things a step further, and turned to fire, now he’s facing charges.

The half-charred bubble gum pink bird house has become a social media spectacle.

“It turned into such a joke. A lot of people’s had a lot of fun with it, and now it’s to the point where it’s not funny anymore,” said Matthew Buchanan the homeowner.

That’s because this $10 house could cost Buchanan $10,000 and serious jail time.

“I just put a paper towel in the entry hole and let it burn,” Buchanan said.

He says he kept a close eye on it, and a few minutes later doused it with water, and then went to bed.

“It was around 10 o’clock and it was not smoldering, no smoke, no steam, nothing at all,” Buchanan said.

Around midnight, he woke up to first responders surrounding his home.

A neighbor spotted the flames earlier in the day and called 911.

Documents from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office now deputies cited him with him with reckless burning in the second degree.

“It’s a charge that’s one step below a felony. I’m 42 years old, I’ve never had anything at all on my record and I don’t want this on my record,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan says an attorney to fight the charge will cost him $5,000.

He feels forced to take a diversion, which means six months of probation and a fire safety course, but he doesn’t believe he did anything wrong.

“As you can see, it didn’t even burn the paint off of most of it, so it wasn’t much of an inferno,” Buchanan said.