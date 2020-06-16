Waste company offers to reimburse Madison County Board if they issue a ‘needs assessment’ to build landfill

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The debate over building a third landfill in Madison County is once again in the spotlight. This after a letter from the waste company’s attorney surfaced offering to pay the Board of Supervisor’s costs if they move forward now on a permit request to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

MDEQ tabled the motion for NCL Waste to build the plant off County Line until the Madison County Supervisors can send in a form showing the dump is needed.

The law firm Butler Snow originally planned to be in attendance to answer questions and push their argument to the board. But they backed out Monday morning after their letter surfaced and claimed they wanted more time to speak with their clients and board attorney Mike Espy.

With the possibilities of a third landfill coming into their county, people with the “No More Dumps” campaign rallied outside the Madison County board room to speak up.

“We’ve already lost sales to properties based on people talking about this landfill possibly happening,” Katie Warren of the President of Central Mississippi Realtors stated. “This past weekend there was a couple coming from Hattiesburg and they decided not to buy in Madison because of this.”

Over the past year, folks living near the current landfill say they worry that fumes, gas, and waste burning are affecting their health while the soil beneath them is polluted.

“I am a registered nurse and when I come home from work, I smell gas fumes and it’s awful,” Madison County Homeowner Cynthia McGilberry told us. “We’re also exposed to environmental hazards and risks. I have grandchildren, I don’t want them playing outside.”

While the public waits for the county boards next move a letter surfaced showing attorney John Brunini requesting, they move forward now to send the needs assessment for MDEQ to approve their permit and NCL will “reimburse Madison County” on the costs.

“This letter arrogantly orders this board to act based on an agreement that was entered nearly 20 years ago under very different circumstances,” Ron Farris with No More Dumps campaign said. “There are no legal bases for this board to continue to be haunted by this 2003 contract.”

People also pointed to residential areas within a mile of the purposed site holding 20+ homes which forbids a landfill being built under state law. NCL argues when they first put in the application in 2017 the homes weren’t there yet.

Contradicting they’re buying out the Madison County Board. NCL attorney John Brunini pointed to sections 2.2 and 9.2 of the Host Fee Agreement claiming Madison County must cooperate. In the end the board decided to hold off on a hearing until their attorney meets with NCL again.