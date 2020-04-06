Waste Management asks neighbors to limit yard and bulk waste placed curbside

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Waste Management is focusing its employees on the collection of household waste, an essential health and safety service in our community due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As residential trash volumes increase, it is likely this will continue as people are sheltering in place, working from home and schools are closed. Because of this increase in volume, Waste Management is asking residents in Copiah, Hinds, Madison and Rankin Counties to refrain from or limit the amount of non-essential waste they are placing curbside. These items will continue to be collected, however there may be a delay in doing so. Waste Management

Non-essential waste includes bulk and yard waste materials:

Bulk waste includes furniture, carpet, mattresses, appliances, etc.

Yard waste includes grass clippings, brush, tree limbs, etc.

Waste Management sayid regular curbside collection of household waste will continue as scheduled. They are asking citizens to set containers at the curb on your regular collection day.