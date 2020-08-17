Waste Management donates 100 tablets to Jackson’s Early Childhood Development Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Waste Management announced the donation of 100 electronic tablets to the City of Jackson’s Early Childhood Development Program, which will enrich educational opportunities via virtual learning for local preschool-aged students.
The Early Childhood Development Program aims to provide a safe, developmentally appropriate environment for infants up to preschool-aged children. The program’s focus is to offer a stimulating early care and education experience, which promotes each child’s social/emotional, physical and cognitive development.
The donation happened Monday afternoon at the Westside Early Childhood Development Center.
