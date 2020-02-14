Waste Management expects service delays due to Pearl River flooding

Breaking News
Pearl River to reach 38 feet on Sunday; cities issue MANDATORY evacuation orders

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Waste Management customers in Jackson and surrounding areas, as well as Hinds, Rankin and Madison Counties, may experience delays in collection services due to the predicted flooding from the Pearl River. The river is expected to crest at 38 feet on Sunday.

Waste Management wants to remind customers to keep their household garbage off the street in areas that are experiencing flooding. If scheduled service is affected, Waste Management will resume normal operations as soon as impacted areas are deemed safe to operate. Impacted areas will be serviced on the next scheduled collection day.

