Waste Management prices rise to $15 per month

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The cost of garbage is going up in the City of Jackson and some are pointing the finger directly at the city.

Right now, it costs Jackson neighbors $10.90 per month, but as of November 1– the price will go up $5.

Neighbors are saying the city is to blame, not waste management.

“I don’t have a problem with waste management and the job that they are doing, I got a problem with them raising the prices ok. They don’t throw my garbage can, it’s already raggedy. I’ve been trying to get them to pick it up it’s so raggedy. I don’t have a problem with how they work, I have a problem with the price they want to charge and I’m not charging that to the workers I’m charging that to the people that’s over them,” said Dorthy Jones.

Some council people are offering alternatives.

“I propose they make it a separate bill. That way of people can’t pay at least their water won’t be affected,” said Councilman Kenneth Stokes.

Stokes is referring to the fact that the water bill waste management bill and sewage bill are all on the same bill, meaning the five to six dollar increase could vary across the Jackson areas