Waste Management provides tips for hurricane season

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Waste Management is offering advice for customers to follow as severe weather season approaches.
“Following a powerful hurricane, one of the most essential needs for a community to begin recovery is the reliable return of its most vital services,” said Tricia Farace, Waste Management community relations manager – Gulf Coast Area. “That’s why at Waste Management, we spend a lot of time in the weeks and months prior to the start of hurricane season focusing on hurricane preparedness and recovery planning.”
BEFORE THE STORM:
- Secure garbage and recycling containers. Place empty containers in a secure location away from open spaces.
- Stop all yard maintenance and tree trimming activities when there is a named storm with a predicted landfall.
- Bundle and tie down all loose trash such as tree limbs, wood planks or building and roof tiles. Place these materials in a location where debris cannot become hazardous to homes and automobiles in high winds.
AFTER THE STORM:
- Place normal household garbage and trash, such as food refuse, diapers and regular household waste at curbside and separated from storm debris (caused by severe weather such as high winds, hail and rain).
- Storm debris, including tree limbs, carpet and carpet padding, aluminum and wood fencing, and household appliances should be placed curbside in separate piles, apart from the household garbage and trash.