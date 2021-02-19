Waste Management resumes limited service in Mississippi on Saturday

Generic Waste Management garbage truck. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Waste Management will resume limited commercial and roll-off service in Vicksburg, Warren County, Central Mississippi and Southwest Mississippi on Saturday, February 20.

All Waste Management collection services, including residential, commercial, and roll-off, will resume regularly scheduled service beginning Monday, February 22.

“Waste Management thanks our valued customers for their patience and cooperation during this weather event,” said Jim Funderburg, senior district manager, Waste Management Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

