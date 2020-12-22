Waste Management schedule for upcoming holidays

Generic Waste Management garbage truck. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Waste Management will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day due to the holidays, route changes will be as follows: 

  • Customers in Hazlehurst, along with Madison, Hinds, and Copiah counties will be serviced with a one-day delay, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
  • Customers in Pearl, Richland, Brandon, Madison, Clinton, Crystal Springs, Rankin, Pelahatchie and Jackson will be serviced on their next regularly scheduled collection day.
  • Recycling for the city of Madison and city of Clinton will be serviced with a one-day delay, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
  • Commercial customers will be serviced with a one-day delay, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

The company said all Saturday routes will run normally.  

