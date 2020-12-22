Waste Management schedule for upcoming holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Waste Management will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day due to the holidays, route changes will be as follows:

Customers in Hazlehurst, along with Madison, Hinds, and Copiah counties will be serviced with a one-day delay, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Customers in Pearl, Richland, Brandon, Madison, Clinton, Crystal Springs, Rankin, Pelahatchie and Jackson will be serviced on their next regularly scheduled collection day.

Recycling for the city of Madison and city of Clinton will be serviced with a one-day delay, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Commercial customers will be serviced with a one-day delay, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

The company said all Saturday routes will run normally.

