Waste Management to resume collection service on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – All Waste Management collection services, including residential, commercial, and roll-off, will resume regularly scheduled service beginning Monday, February 22, safety and road conditions permitting.

Waste Management expects extra heavy volume along all routes, which may cause some delays in service.

“Waste Management thanks our valued customers for their patience and cooperation during this weather event,” said Katie Cowen, senior district manager, Waste Management Gulf Coast.

