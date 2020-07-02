Waste Management to run residential routes on Fourth of July

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Waste Management, customers in Jackson and the surrounding areas will be serviced on the Fourth of July.
Click here for the latest service updates and to register for text and email alerts, or chat with a virtual assistant with Waste Management.
